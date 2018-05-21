Universiade: hunt for 10,000 volunteers to begin tomorrow

Naples, May 21 - A campaign to bring in the 10,000 volunteers needed for the 2019 Summer Universiade in Naples is set to begin on Tuesday. The official website of the event (www.universiade2019napoli.it) will from May 22 have a specific page to sign up. An online form will be available in the 'volunteers' section. The campaign aims to draw in both the young and those no longer so, as long as the candidates are over 18, to work in all the structures of the events - in the athletes' village, the toilet facilities - and the delegation service, as well as on all the other aspects of the event. There is currently no deadline, as the registration process will be open until the 10,000 have been selected. 'Join Us, Meet the World' is the slogan chosen for the volunteers program, a nod towards the international nature of the event scheduled to take place in Naples from July 3 to July 14, 2019. The program is open to all those with Italian citizenship who will have turned 18 by April 2019 and will enable participants to take part in training courses. All candidates must be willing to work for at least five days during the event. Campania-region universities will be a significant 'hunting ground' for candidates and on May 23 a tour of the various institutes of higher education in the region will begin. Several well-known figures will be taking part in presenting the volunteer recruitment campaign, including Massimiliano Mandia, the Italian archer at the 2017 Taipei Universiade, who will be at Caserta's Luigi Vanvitelli University. The next stop will be on Wednesday, May 30, at Naples' Federico II University. The presentations will continue in June with a visit to the University of Salerno, where last week the first stone was laid for work on the Baronissi sports campus, which will host the fencing competitions. In September, the tour will end with visit to the Naples' universities "L'Orientale", "Parthenope" and "Suor Orsola Benincasa" and the University of Sannio in Benevento. All the facilities across the five Campania region provinces in which the events will be held can be found on the website: https://www.universiade2019napoli.it/?page_id=1483 .