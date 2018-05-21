Aosta
League surges in Val d'Aosta, PD fails to make council (3)
Centre right also fails to make it in, UV first but sharply down
21 Maggio 2018
Aosta, May 21 - The rightwing populist League surged to 17% and seven seats out of 35 in the Val d'Aosta elections Sunday, returning to the regional council after 20 years. The Democratic Party (PD), until now in the majority, slumped to 5.4%, below the entry bar, and the centre right of Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy failed to make it in too. Union Valdontaine (UV) stayed top with 19%, down from 33.4% in 2013. The 5-Star Movement (M5S) got 10.44% and four seats. The elections in the far northwestern region reflected recent national opinion polls that see the League up to as high as 25%, following a general election score of 17.5% March 4, and the M5S holding steady above 30%, albeit dipping to around 31% from a general-election high of 32%. The PD, which slumped to a worst-ever 18% in the general election, is holding there.
