Conte head of political govt - Di Maio

Rome, May 21 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said after government-formation consultations with President Sergio Mattarella Monday that 54-year-old law professor Giuseppe Conte would be the premier of a political government. "We are proud of this choice, it will not vex Italians," he said. Di Maio that "I think that today we can say that we are faced with a historic moment. "We indicated the name of the premier to the president of the Republic who can carry forward the government contract" with the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. "The issues of the Italians come before all else," said Di Maio. "I'm proud we brought into government our electoral programme, there are the Five Stars, there are our 20 points". He said "in the government contract there are the 20 points indicated in the electoral campaign and many solutions to Italians' suffering, from the basic income to the Fornero law, to more budget space in Europe, from the fight against gambling, to the reform of the Good School reform, to healthcare, with meritocracy for those heading hospitals. "There are the great historic battles of the M5S, such as public water". Di Maio said "we are fully satisfied about the work we hope in the next few days can start this new course for the Republic. "They have been 80 days in which it has been worth taking time because finally the Third Republic has been born".