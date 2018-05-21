Scandals have hurt vocations pope tells Italian bishops (2)

Cerca

Lunedì 21 Maggio 2018 | 18:01

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrarimuore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
20.05.2018

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
18.05.2018

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi

incrociatore Vittorio Veneto
19.05.2018

Sfuma il progetto museo, addio al Vittorio Veneto

Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno«sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito
20.05.2018

Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno «sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito

Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusaCalenda: follia. Allarme sindacati
20.05.2018

Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusa
Calenda: follia. Allarme sindacati

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa
19.05.2018

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana
04.04.2018

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube
19.05.2018

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva
19.05.2018

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

A Napoli un funerale per la Juve
13.02.2016

A Napoli un funerale per la Juve

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato
21.05.2018

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato

Inquinamento plastica, stop stoviglie monouso: offensiva Ue
20.05.2018

Inquinamento plastica, stop stoviglie monouso: offensiva Ue

Vatican City

Scandals have hurt vocations pope tells Italian bishops (2)

Don't live like pharaohs, tells CEI assembly

Scandals have hurt vocations pope tells Italian bishops (2)

Vatican City, May 21 - Scandals over sex abuse and money have hurt vocations to the priesthood, Pope Francis told Italian bishops Monday, while urging them to live simply and poorly and not like "pharaohs". Francis opened the annual assembly of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) by saying that the many scandals had weighed on the Church's crisis in vocations. He said "the crisis in vocations is concerning" and is "the poisoned fruit of the cult of the provisory and the dictatorship of money". He said "scandals and lukewarm witness" are all factors that "push young people away from the consecrated life". The pope said "how many seminaries will be closed for the lack of vocations? God knows". Francis told the CEI they should be careful about money and should be bishops rather than pharaohs. Saying he was "concerned about money and transparency", Francis said "it is a counter-testimony to speak about poverty and live like pharaohs". "It's very bad to find out that a churchman has been manipulated or, worse, has managed a widow's pennies in a dishonest way". He said the CEI "has done a lot on the path to poverty and transparency but another step forward can be taken".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Scandals have hurt vocations pope tells Italian bishops (2)

Scandals have hurt vocations pope tells Italian bishops (2)

 
Adopted son kills father near Brescia (3)

Adopted son kills father near Brescia (3)

 
Watch out for money, bishops not pharaohs - pope (3)

Watch out for money, bishops not pharaohs - pope (3)

 
Man shoots wife dead after row (4)

Man shoots wife dead after row (4)

 
Tree falls on tourist bus in Florence, at least 5 hurt (3)

Tree falls on tourist bus in Florence, at least 5 hurt (3)

 
Cinema: Actress Ferrero dies at 84

Cinema: Actress Ferrero dies at 84

 
Church is woman and mother says pope (2)

Church is woman and mother says pope (2)

 
Adopted son kills father near Brescia (2)

Adopted son kills father near Brescia (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 
Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

 
Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

 
Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

 
Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

 
In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 
Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

 
Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

 
Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

 
Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

 
Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

 
Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

 
Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Brunello Cucinelli finanziera' il restauro del teatro di Norcia

Brunello Cucinelli finanziera' il restauro del teatro di Norcia

 
Economia TV
Tregua sui dazi Usa-Cina, scoppia la 'pax commerciale'

Tregua sui dazi Usa-Cina, scoppia la 'pax commerciale'

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Mondo TV
Hawaii, la nube tossica del vulcano vista dal mare

Hawaii, la nube tossica del vulcano vista dal mare

 
Sport TV
Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

 
Spettacolo TV
Vasco: riparto dal non stop live, come Dylan

Vasco: riparto dal non stop live, come Dylan

 
Calcio TV
L'Inter batte la Lazio e va in Champions

L'Inter batte la Lazio e va in Champions

 

Digital Edition

21.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU