Rome
Cinema: Actress Ferrero dies at 84
Worked with Lizzani, Monicelli, De Sica, Antonioni
21 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 21 - Italian actress Anna Maria Ferrero, the protagonist oof films by Carlo Lizzani (The Gold of Rome), Mario Monicelli, Vittorio De Sica and Michelangelo Antonioni, has died aged 84, her husband French actor Jean Sorel's agent told ANSA Monday. Ferraro, born in Rome on February 18, 1934, was the girlfriend from 1953 to 1960 of Vittorio Gassman, with whom she acted in a famed Hamlet for State broadcaster RAI. A top theatre actress, she several times appeared as Ophélie and Desdemona and was an unforgettable Irma la Douce. photo: Ferraro in 1950
Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
Sfuma il progetto museo, addio al Vittorio Veneto
Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno «sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito
Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusa
Calenda: follia. Allarme sindacati