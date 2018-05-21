Florence
Tree falls on tourist bus in Florence, at least 5 hurt (3)
None seriously
21 Maggio 2018
Florence, May 21 - At least five people were hurt when a tree fell onto a tourist coach on the Lungarno in Florence on Monday. None of the injured is in a serious condition, sources said. Several people also suffered bruises, sources said. The tree hit the rear of the coach while it was stopped at a red light.
