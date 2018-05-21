Vatican City
Church is woman and mother says pope (2)
When it's a male it becomes full of 'bachelors'
21 Maggio 2018
Vatican City, May 21 - The Catholic Church is a woman and mother, Pope Francis said Monday. "When it's male it sadly becomes a Church of bachelors," he said at a Vatican Mass. "Without a female soul it's like a football club," said the pontiff at Sta Martha's House, the Vatican hostel he lives in.
