Rome
Spread nears 180, highest since summer 2017 (2)
On Fitch report on country risk
21 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 21 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year-bond yields near 180 basis points, at 178, on Monday after a report from Fitch saying Italy's country risk could increase on the basis of the government contract between the League and the 5-Star Movement. It is the spread's highest level since the summer of 2017. The yield was up to 2.33%.
Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
Sfuma il progetto museo, addio al Vittorio Veneto
Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno «sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito
Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusa
Calenda: follia. Allarme sindacati