Rome
Country risk up with League-M5S govt - Fitch (3)
Still early to quantify possible impact on rating
21 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 21 - The government contract between the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) "increases the risks for the sovereign-debt profile, in particular through a budget easing and a potential damage to confidence", Fitch said Monday. The ratings agency said "it is uncertain to what extent these risks will translate into a weaker credit rating, it will depend on the government's capacity to implement its programme". The two parties have unveiled a populist programme that will aim to breach EU spending limits.
Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
Sfuma il progetto museo, addio al Vittorio Veneto
Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno «sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito
Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusa
Calenda: follia. Allarme sindacati