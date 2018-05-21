Naples
Boy, 16, robbed and hurt at Naples metro station
Posts picture of attack on FB
21 Maggio 2018
Naples, May 21 - A 16-year-old boy was hit in the face with knuckle dusters and robbed outside a metro stop in Naples on Sunday. The victim posted a picture of the attack on Facebook. The two attackers rode up on a scooter and asked for his cellphone, money and backpack. When he refused they hit him in the face.
