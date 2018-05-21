Soccer: Balotelli makes Mancini's first squad (2)

Rome, May 21 - Mario Balotelli has been recalled from the wilderness by new Italy coach Roberto Mancini for upcoming friendlies against Saudi Arabia, France and the Netherlands. Nice striker Balotelli, 27, last played for the national team almost four years ago. Balotelli last played for Italy in the 2014 World Cup, where the Azzurri were knocked out in the group stage. He was then called up by Antonio Conte in November of that year but was forced to withdraw from the squad with injury. At Euro 2012, Balotelli's goals helped Italy reach the final. He had scored 13 in 33 appearances for the Azzurri and at 27 is coming off a strong season, which has seen him score 26 in all competitions. Mancini, who gave Balotelli his first-team start at Inter Milan and then worked with him at Manchester City, was confirmed as Italy's new coach a week ago, hours after leaving Zenit St. Petersburg by mutual consent. He has promised a "rebirth" of the Azzurri after their failure to reach the World Cup. Also plucked back out of the wilderness by Mancini was Simone Zaza, who lost his place after an embarrassing penalty miss against Germany at the Euro 2016 quarterfinals.