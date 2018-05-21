Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (2)

Cerca

Lunedì 21 Maggio 2018 | 14:55

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrarimuore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
20.05.2018

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
18.05.2018

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi

incrociatore Vittorio Veneto
19.05.2018

Sfuma il progetto museo, addio al Vittorio Veneto

Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno«sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito
20.05.2018

Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno «sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito

Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusaCalenda: follia. Allarme sindacati
20.05.2018

Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusa
Calenda: follia. Allarme sindacati

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa
19.05.2018

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana
04.04.2018

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube
19.05.2018

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva
19.05.2018

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

A Napoli un funerale per la Juve
13.02.2016

A Napoli un funerale per la Juve

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato
21.05.2018

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato

Inquinamento plastica, stop stoviglie monouso: offensiva Ue
20.05.2018

Inquinamento plastica, stop stoviglie monouso: offensiva Ue

Rome

Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (2)

Dumoulin 2 mins behind

Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (2)

Rome, May 21 - Simon Yates extended his lead over Tom Dumoulin to two minutes 11 seconds by winning stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia Sunday ahead of a tine trial where the Dutch reigning champion is favoured on Tuesday. "It's a good gap but he (Dumoulin) can take two minutes out of me in a time trial," said the Briton after winning his third stage this year at Sappada in the Dolomites. Fellow Briton Chris Froome looks out of its after losing back one and a half minutes to Yates in the mountains. How they finished Sunday: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 4h37'56" (+10" bonus) (av. speed 37.995 km/h) 2. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 00'41" (+06" bonus) 3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) s.t. 6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 7. Alexandre Geniez (Fra) at 01'20" 8. Davide Formolo (Ita) s.t. 9. Pello Bilbao (Spa) s.t. 10. Sam Oomen (Ned) s.t. 11. Sebastien Reichenbach (Svi) s.t. 12. Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) s.t. 13. Patrick Konrad (Aut) s.t. 17. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 01'32" 69. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 19'31". General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 65h57'37" (km 2,678.7, av.speed 40.603 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 02'11" 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 02'28" 4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 02'37" 5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 04'27" 6. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 04'47" 7. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 04'52" 8. George Bennett (Nzl) at 05'34" 9. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 05'59" 10. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 06'13" 11. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 06'41" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 07'12" 13. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 07'27" 18. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 09'56" 22. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 25'14".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Church is woman and mother says pope

Church is woman and mother says pope

 
Tennis: Nadal wins in Rome for 8th time

Tennis: Nadal wins in Rome for 8th time

 
Man shoots wife dead after row (3)

Man shoots wife dead after row (3)

 
Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (2)

Giro: Yates extends lead ahead of time trial (2)

 
Man attacked with baseball bat over broken wing mirror

Man attacked with baseball bat over broken wing mirror

 
20 indicted in big Rome graft case (3)

20 indicted in big Rome graft case (3)

 
Rome bottom in EU cleanliness survey

Rome bottom in EU cleanliness survey

 
Rohrwacher, Fonte win prizes at 71st Cannes

Rohrwacher, Fonte win prizes at 71st Cannes

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 
Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

 
Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

 
Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

 
Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

 
In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 
Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

 
Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

 
Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

 
Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

 
Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

 
Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

 
Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Hawaii, la nube tossica del vulcano vista dal mare

Hawaii, la nube tossica del vulcano vista dal mare

 
Italia TV
Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

 
Sport TV
Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Economia TV
Spesa pensioni tornera' a salire

Spesa pensioni tornera' a salire

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 21 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per lunedi', 21 maggio 2018

 
Spettacolo TV
Vasco: riparto dal non stop live, come Dylan

Vasco: riparto dal non stop live, come Dylan

 
Calcio TV
L'Inter batte la Lazio e va in Champions

L'Inter batte la Lazio e va in Champions

 

Digital Edition

21.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU