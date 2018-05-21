Rome
Tennis: Nadal wins in Rome for 8th time
Very special for me says new world No. 1
21 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 21 - Rafa Nadal won his eighth Rome singles title on Sunday beating Alexander Zverev 6-1 1-6 6-3 in two hours and nine minutes. The win puts the Spaniard top of the world rankings, overtaking Roger Federer. "Winning here is very special for me," said the Mallorcan.
Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
Sfuma il progetto museo, addio al Vittorio Veneto
Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno «sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito
Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusa
Calenda: follia. Allarme sindacati