Rome
Rohrwacher, Fonte win prizes at 71st Cannes
Marcello Fonte best actor, Rohrwacher with Panahi for screenplay
21 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 21 - Two Italians were awarded prizes at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival, which wrapped up at the weekend. Marcello Fonte won the best actor prize for Matteo Garrone's "Dogman". Italian director and actor Roberto Benigni presented him with the award. The prize for best screenplay was divided between Italian writer-director Alice Rohrwacher's neorealist story about a poor farm boy in rural Italy, "Happy as Lazzaro", and Nader Saeivar and Jafar Panahi's screenplay for "Three Faces".
