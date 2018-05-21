You're playing with fire -EPP's Weber tells M5S-League (2)

Cerca

Lunedì 21 Maggio 2018 | 13:18

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrarimuore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
20.05.2018

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
18.05.2018

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi

incrociatore Vittorio Veneto
19.05.2018

Sfuma il progetto museo, addio al Vittorio Veneto

Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno«sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito
20.05.2018

Brindisi, gli ormoni al compagno «sportivo» li pagava l'ex marito

Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusaCalenda: follia. Allarme sindacati
20.05.2018

Ilva, i grillini: fabbrica va chiusa
Calenda: follia. Allarme sindacati

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa
19.05.2018

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana
04.04.2018

Le immagini del terribile incidente con 4 morti sulla Basentana

Bari, cade con la moto: la morte in diretta sotto gli occhi delle telecamere
21.04.2018

Bari, cade con la moto: la morte in diretta sotto gli occhi delle telecamere

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube
19.05.2018

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva
19.05.2018

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

A Napoli un funerale per la Juve
13.02.2016

A Napoli un funerale per la Juve

Inquinamento plastica, stop stoviglie monouso: offensiva Ue
20.05.2018

Inquinamento plastica, stop stoviglie monouso: offensiva Ue

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato
21.05.2018

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato

Brussels

You're playing with fire -EPP's Weber tells M5S-League (2)

Populist actions can cause new euro crisis he tells German media

You're playing with fire -EPP's Weber tells M5S-League (2)

Brussels, May 21 - European People's Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber has reportedly said the 5-Star Movement and the League, who look set to form a coalition government in Italy, are taking huge risks with the policies they are proposing. "You are playing with fire because Italy is heavily indebted," Weber was quoted as saying by German media about a future M5S-League government. He reportedly said that "irrational or populist actions could cause a new eurozone crisis" and made "an appeal to stay within the confines of reason".

