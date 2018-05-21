Brussels
You're playing with fire -EPP's Weber tells M5S-League (2)
Populist actions can cause new euro crisis he tells German media
21 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 21 - European People's Party (EPP) leader Manfred Weber has reportedly said the 5-Star Movement and the League, who look set to form a coalition government in Italy, are taking huge risks with the policies they are proposing. "You are playing with fire because Italy is heavily indebted," Weber was quoted as saying by German media about a future M5S-League government. He reportedly said that "irrational or populist actions could cause a new eurozone crisis" and made "an appeal to stay within the confines of reason".
