Soccer:Inter stun Lazio to snatch last Champions League slot

Rome, May 21 - Inter Milan staged a late comeback to beat Lazio 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpic on Sunday and leapfrog the Rome side to claim the fourth and final slot in next season's Champions League. Lazio, who only needed a draw to qualify for Europe's premier club competition, were 2-1 ahead until 13 minutes from time when Inter's Mauro Icardi levelled with a penalty. The home side then had captain Senad Lulic sent off for a second yellow card and Inter's Matias Vecino' clinched the win with a header from a corner. The two teams ended the season level on points but Inter finished fourth as Sunday's win gave them a better record in the head-to-heads. Inter join champions Juventus, second-placed Napoli and third-placed AS Roma in next year's Champions League. Crotone, meanwhile, have gone down along with Benevento and Hellas Verona after losing 2-1 to Napoli on Sunday. The Calabrian side needed to win to have any chance of staying up but, even if they had beaten Napoli, they would have been relegated anyway as results elsewhere did not go their way.