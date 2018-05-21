Salvini, Di Maio to report to Mattarella after govt deal

Rome, May 21 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and League chief Matteo Salvini will report to President Sergio Mattarella later on Monday after finalising a deal for a new government at the weekend. The two parties won backing in polls of supporters about a "contract for a government of change" that they have agreed on and the leaders have also now reached a broad agreement on key members of the new executive. Di Maio and Salvini are tipped to suggest Mattarella gives a premiership mandate to Giuseppe Conte, a law academic considered close to the M5S, to end over two months of post-election political deadlock. Mattarella will meet with Di Maio and Danino Toninelli and Giulia Grillo, respectively M5S Senate and Lower House whips, at 5:30 pm. He will then meet with Senate and Lower House whips for the Northern League, Gian Marco Centinaio and Giancarlo Giorgetti, together with the party's leader Salvini half an hour later. The contract for the M5S-League government features plans to introduce a two-tier flat tax, a basic income and the revision of a 2011 pension reform that raised the retirement age, among other measures. The M5S is the biggest party in the new parliament after the March 4 general election. The League is the biggest party in the centre-right coalition, which is the bloc that came first in March.