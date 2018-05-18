Pakistani abortion woman freed by police in Islamabad (4)

Cerca

Sabato 19 Maggio 2018 | 15:52

La Fiat Punto nel piazzale della Fca di San Nicola di Melfi
17.05.2018

Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi

ingresso ospedale di venere
18.05.2018

Bari, arrestato radiologo assenteista: faceva la spesa

cardiologo Massimo Grimaldi
17.05.2018

Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia

Il Bari batte il Carpi ed è sesto, playoff contro il Cittadella
18.05.2018

Il Bari batte il Carpi ed è sesto, playoff contro il Cittadella

Passeggeri con 108mila euro non dichiarati
18.05.2018

Passeggeri con 108mila euro non dichiarati

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa
19.05.2018

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività
17.05.2018

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale
11.02.2017

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo
18.05.2018

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Verona

Pakistani abortion woman freed by police in Islamabad (4)

Safe with Italian authorities

Pakistani abortion woman freed by police in Islamabad (4)

Verona, May 18 - A Pakistani woman forced by her family to abort the child she had conceived with a fellow Pakistani allegedly because he was an Italian citizen has been freed by police near Islamabad, sources said in her adopted hometown of Verona Friday. Pakistani police reportedly freed her in an operation, sources said. She is now safe and with representatives of Italian authorities, the sources said. The news was confirmed by Verona investigative sources. Italian police sources said the woman, Farah, was healthy and well. She has been taken to a safe location that has not yet been divulged. The police operations saw the involvement of the Italian foreign ministry, the Italian consulate in Islamabad, and the Verona police office.

