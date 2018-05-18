Zucchero to play St Mark's Square July 3-4

Cerca

Venerdì 18 Maggio 2018

La Fiat Punto nel piazzale della Fca di San Nicola di Melfi
17.05.2018

Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi

cardiologo Massimo Grimaldi
17.05.2018

Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia

Ilva, travolto da fune, muore operaio ditta appalto
17.05.2018

Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato

ingresso ospedale di venere
18.05.2018

Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività
17.05.2018

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale
11.02.2017

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo
18.05.2018

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Venice

Zucchero to play St Mark's Square July 3-4

First concert there in 7 yrs

Zucchero to play St Mark's Square July 3-4

Venice, May 18 - Zucchero will play St Mark's Square in Venice as part of his The Best Live tour on July 3 and 4, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Friday. It will be the first concert in the storied square in seven years, Brugnaro said.

