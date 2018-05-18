Venice
Zucchero to play St Mark's Square July 3-4
First concert there in 7 yrs
18 Maggio 2018
Venice, May 18 - Zucchero will play St Mark's Square in Venice as part of his The Best Live tour on July 3 and 4, Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said Friday. It will be the first concert in the storied square in seven years, Brugnaro said.
Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi
Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno