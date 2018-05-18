Milan
Cop nabbed with nandrolone
In Milan
18 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 18 - A 45-year-old Carabinieri police officer and bodybuilder was arrested Friday after packets of the anabolic steroid nandrolone were found in his home in Milan.
Digital Edition
Milan
18 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 18 - A 45-year-old Carabinieri police officer and bodybuilder was arrested Friday after packets of the anabolic steroid nandrolone were found in his home in Milan.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi
Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno