Nationwide museum fest to sweep Italy this weekend

La Fiat Punto nel piazzale della Fca di San Nicola di Melfi
17.05.2018

Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi

cardiologo Massimo Grimaldi
17.05.2018

Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia

Ilva, travolto da fune, muore operaio ditta appalto
17.05.2018

Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato

ingresso ospedale di venere
18.05.2018

Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività
17.05.2018

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale
11.02.2017

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo
18.05.2018

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Rome

Nationwide museum fest to sweep Italy this weekend

Special opening times and initiatives

Nationwide museum fest to sweep Italy this weekend

Rome, May 17 - The third edition of Italy's nationwide Museum Festival will be held this weekend, May 19-20, on the theme "Hyper-Connected Museums: New Approaches, New Publics". As part of the festival, there will be special initiatives across the entire country, guided tours, workshops and the 14th edition of the European Museum Night, during which many museums will be open in the evening with a one-euro entrance fee. In Rome, some 50 museums will be taking part in the evening opening, with shows, concerts, performances and initiatives for children, from the Capitoline Museums to the Ara Pacis, from Palazzo delle Esposizioni to the Casa del Cinema. To get an overview and ideas, Rome residents and visitors can look at the Mappa dei Musei from Giulia Sotto la Metro, which shows the closest museum open for every underground stop. The National Modern Art Gallery (GNAM) will have guided tours for the various temporary exhibitions throughout the entire weekend, including during the evening opening at 7 PM. The show "Turner: Tate Gallery Works", with over 90 masterpieces from the British painter at the Chiostro del Bramante, will be open until 10 PM. Close to Rome, the focus will be on archaeology: in the sites of the Palestrina, with the event " The Praeneste Forum: places of justice and legality", during which there will be an exhibition of archaeological finds from the area seized by the authorities, as well as in Santa Severa at the Antiquarium of Pyrgi, where there will be a route revolving around a myth that is derived from the archaeological finds. Archaeology will also be central in Capena, where in the archaeological area and the Lucus Feroniae Antiquarium there will be the event "The Labyrinth of Time: routes for the discovery of an ancient city". In Trieste the Museo di Miramare will organize guided tours at the castle and the temporary exhibition "Manet and Maximilian: a multimedia encounter", while in Milan the Pinacoteca di Brera will encourage the public to draw to compare with the works of artists during the event "DisegnaBrera. La Sfida" ("Draw Brera: the challenge"). In Florence on May 19 there will be a concert entitled "Dante's Musical Memory" with "De Vulgari Eloquentia" and "Commedia" at the Cenacolo di Ognissanti museum space as part of an attempt to explore the musical background of the poet's life. The large exhibition "The Renaissance of Gaudenzio Ferrari", underway in Varallo, Vercelli and Novara, will also be taking part in the Museum Festival and will stay open until 11 PM. In Forlì the show "The Eternal and Time, between Michelangelo and Caravaggio", at the Musei San Domenico, will be open until 11 PM, while at Ferrara's Castello Estense, the mixer Festival will begin at 7:30 PM. First there will be concerts by the Conservatorio G. Frescobaldi, followed by guided tours of the Cavallini-Sgarbi collection, where Elisabetta Sgarbi will be meeting with the public, and boat trips to see the monument from an unusual point of view. At the Earth and Life History 'Biogeo' Museum in Ariano Irpino there will be guided tours and theme-based routes to explore the origin and evolution of life on earth, while in Piazza d'Armi of Castel Sant'Elmo - as part of "The Starry Night and Moral Laws: the Philosophy of Museum Night", the philosopher Giuseppe Ferraro will be reading Kant. In Scalea at the Antiquarium di Torre Cimalonga, there will instead be the event "Choose an (Archaeological) Find, an Expert Will Answer" from 7 PM.

