Sciacca
Italo-Belgian killed trying to stop fight near Liege
Ivorian arrested
18 Maggio 2018
Sciacca, May 18 - An Italo-Belgian man was stabbed to death trying to stop a street fight in Verviers near Liege last Friday, sources said Friday. Gaetan Sedici, 34, the son of Sicilian emigrants, was a father of two children. An Ivorian has been arrested.
