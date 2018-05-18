Sallusti, Sgarbi convicted of defaming Di Matteo (3)

Palermo, May 18 - Art critic and polemicist Vittorio Sgarbi and Il Giornale editor Alessandro Sallusti were found guilty Friday of defaming Palermo prosecutor Nino Di Matteo in the conservative newspaper owned by Silvio Berlusconi. Sgarbi got a suspended six-month sentence and Sallusti a suspended sentence of three months for failure to stop the offending article being published. Both will have to pay damages to the prosecutor, who is now at the central anti-mafia directorate in Rome. The amount will be set at a separate civil trial. In the incriminated article, published on January 2, 2014 and entitled When You Fight The Mafia With Words Only, Sgarbi wrote that late boss of bosses Totò Riina "is not, if not in intentions, the enemy of Di Matteo. "In the facts he is his accomplice. He guarantees his clout and consideration. "There is something disturbing about (Di Matteo's) vocation for martyrdom....Riina's only accomplices are magistrates". photo: Sgarbi