Giro: Viviani wins 13th stage, Yates still pink (4)

Treviso, May 18 - Italy's Elia Viviani won the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia in a sprint finish Friday while Britain's Simon Yates kept the leader's pink jersey for the seventh day running. The stage was a 180km run from Ferrara to Nervesa della Battaglia near Treviso. It was Viviani's third stage win after two wins in Israel, in sprints at Jerusalem and Eilat. Ireland's Sam Bennett, victorious at Imola Thursday, came second, and Dutchman Danny Van Poppel third. How they finished today: 1. Elia Viviani (Ita) in 3h56'25" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 45.682 km/h) 2. Sam Bennett (Irl) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Danny Van Poppel (Ned) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Sacha Modolo (Ita) s.t. 5. Ryan Gibbons (Rsa) s.t. 6. Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) s.t. 7. Manuel Belletti (Ita) s.t. 8. Clement Venturini (Fra) s.t. 9. Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) s.t. 10. Jens Debusschere (Bel) s.t. 31. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. 34. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. 39. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) s.t. 52. Fabio Aru (Ita) s.t. 65. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t.