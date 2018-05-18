Girl, 1, dies after dad leaves her in car (4)

Cerca

Venerdì 18 Maggio 2018 | 18:23

La Fiat Punto nel piazzale della Fca di San Nicola di Melfi
17.05.2018

Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi

cardiologo Massimo Grimaldi
17.05.2018

Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia

Ilva, travolto da fune, muore operaio ditta appalto
17.05.2018

Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato

ingresso ospedale di venere
18.05.2018

Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività
17.05.2018

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale
11.02.2017

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo
18.05.2018

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Pisa

Girl, 1, dies after dad leaves her in car (4)

Near Pisa

Girl, 1, dies after dad leaves her in car (4)

Pisa, May 18 - A one-year-old girl died after her father left her in his car near Pisa on Friday. The man left the girl in the car park of the plant where he worked. An alarm was raised about four o'clock but when an emergency team got to the car the girl was already dead. The father is suffering from shock. The family lives in Pisa, although it is originally from the Grosseto area. The man is an engineer and has been active in the local chapter of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) for years, where he was also chapter chair. The girl was the second-born child and was due to turn one in the next few days.

