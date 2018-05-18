Seneca the Elders's Histories found at Herculaneum (3)

Rome, May 18 - The Histories of Seneca the Elder, father of the Roman historian Seneca, have been found at the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum near Pompeii, Naples' National LIbrary Director Francesco Mercurio said Friday. The works were found by a young papyrologist and researcher from Naples' Federico II University, Valeria Piano. She recognised the 'Historiae ab initio bellorum civilium' (Histories from the start of the civil wars) by Lucius Anneus Seneca the Elder, thanks to a new study.