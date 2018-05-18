Rome
Seneca the Elders's Histories found at Herculaneum (3)
Discovered by young researcher
18 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 18 - The Histories of Seneca the Elder, father of the Roman historian Seneca, have been found at the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum near Pompeii, Naples' National LIbrary Director Francesco Mercurio said Friday. The works were found by a young papyrologist and researcher from Naples' Federico II University, Valeria Piano. She recognised the 'Historiae ab initio bellorum civilium' (Histories from the start of the civil wars) by Lucius Anneus Seneca the Elder, thanks to a new study.
Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi
Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno