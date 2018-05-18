Pisa
Girl, 1, dies after dad leaves her in car (3)
Near Pisa
18 Maggio 2018
Pisa, May 18 - A one-year-old girl died after her father left her in his car near Pisa on Friday. The man left the girl in the car park of the plant where he worked. An alarm was raised about four o'clock but when an emergency team got to the car the girl was already dead.
