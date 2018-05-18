Milan
Man nabbed for breaking grandma's nose
Woman had asked him to turn down music
18 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 18 - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly breaking his 81-year-old grandmother's nose after she asked him to turn down his music, police said. The man had been maltreating her for months, they said. He had also beaten his mother, they said.
Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi
Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo