Rome
Tennis: Fognini knocked out by Nadal in Rome quarters
Ligurian takes world No.1 to three sets
18 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 18 - World number one Rafa Nadal beat Italy's Fabio Fognini in the quarterfinals of the BNL International tournament in Rome Friday. Liguria-born Fognini won the first set 6-4 but lost the last two 6-1 6-2. The match lasted two hours and 14 minutes.
