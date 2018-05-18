Rome
Construction production down 1% Q1 (3)
Weather a factor
18 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 18 - Production in Italy's construction sector fell 1% in the first quarter over the same quarter last year, ISTAT said Friday. This followed two quarters of "steady growth," the statistics agency said. ISTAT said the figures were "at least in part affected by the persistence of unfavourable weather conditions".
