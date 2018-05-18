Rome
'Marked' petrol price hikes coming up - stations (3)
1 cent a litre more
18 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 18 - Italy's petrol-station operators said Friday there would be "marked" price hikes at the pump coming up in the next few days. "There are the conditions for expectations of a marked increase in prices, over the next four days, with hikes of over one cent per litre", they said. They said the hikes would affect both petrol and diesel prices.
