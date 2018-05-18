Verona
Pakistani abortion woman freed by police in Islamabad (3)
Safe with Italian authorities
18 Maggio 2018
Verona, May 18 - A Pakistani woman forced by her family to abort the child she had conceived with a fellow Pakistani allegedly because he was an Italian citizen has been freed by police near Islamabad, sources said in her adopted hometown of Verona Friday. Pakistani police reportedly freed her in an operation, sources said. She is now safe and with representatives of Italian authorities, the sources said. The news was confirmed by Verona investigative sources.
Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi
Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo