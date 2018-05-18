Chilean bishops quit en masse over paedophilia (4)

Cerca

Venerdì 18 Maggio 2018 | 15:03

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

La Fiat Punto nel piazzale della Fca di San Nicola di Melfi
17.05.2018

Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi

cardiologo Massimo Grimaldi
17.05.2018

Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia

Ilva, travolto da fune, muore operaio ditta appalto
17.05.2018

Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno

ingresso ospedale di venere
18.05.2018

Radiologo dell'Ospedale «Di Venere» arrestato in flagranza per assenteismo

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività
17.05.2018

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale
11.02.2017

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo
18.05.2018

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Vatican City

Chilean bishops quit en masse over paedophilia (4)

Pope apologised over handling of Barros-Karadima case

Chilean bishops quit en masse over paedophilia (4)

Vatican City, May 18 - Chilean bishops in Rome to discuss the clerical sex abuse scandal on Friday said they had tendered their resignations to Pope Francis. They made the announcement at the end of talks with the pope over the crisis in the Chilean Church over the paedophilia scandal. "When we held the first press conference last Monday, we said we had come with pain and shame to these meetings with the pope," Bishop Fernando Ramos told the press, saying the pope had identified a series of "absolutely deplorable" actions by the Chilean Church. He said the pope would decide in the next few weeks whether to accept the resignations. "Now the pontiff can decide freely," said Ramos. Pope Francis ended his talks with Chilean bishops on the paedophilia scandal by thanking them in a letter Thursday "for the full willingness that each showed to join and collaborate in all those changes and resolutions that we will have to implement in the short, medium and long term, necessary to restore justice and ecclesial communion". Pope Francis met with 34 Chilean bishops at the Vatican as part of a series of confidential gatherings to formulate a response to the child abuse crisis that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church in the South American country, director of the Vatican press office Greg Burke has said. There were meetings on four days this week. In a statement on Saturday the Vatican Press Office explained that "it is fundamental to restore trust in the Church through good Pastors who witness with their lives that they have heard the voice of the Good Shepherd, and who know how to accompany the suffering of the victims, and work in a determined and tireless way in the prevention of abuse". "The Holy Father thanks his brother Bishops for their willingness to stand in docile and humble listening to the Holy Spirit, and he renews his request to the People of God in Chile to continue to pray for the conversion of all". The pope has apologised to abuse victims for playing down their opposition to Bishop Juan Barros who they said covered up abuse by the country's worst clerical predator Father Fernando Karadima, despite allegedly witnessing it. Last month Francis admitted to making "serious mistakes" over child sex abuse by members of the clergy in Chile. The pontiff made the admission in a letter to the bishops of Chile after reading a report by two special envoys sent for the express purpose of listening the stories of victims in the South American country. Francis caused an outcry during his visit to Chile in January when he defended Bishop Barros, who is accused of protecting predator priest Karadima despite having witnessed the abuse, saying there was no proof. "The collected testimonies speak in a stark way, without additives or sweeteners, of many crucified lives, and I confess to you that that causes me sorrow and shame," the pope wrote in the letter, which the Vatican made public. "I have made serious mistakes in the assessment and perception of the situation, especially due to the lack of truthful and balanced information." The head of the Catholic Church asked for forgiveness "from all those I have offended," saying he hoped to do so personally in coming days, in a series of meetings in Rome with representatives of the people interviewed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

'Marked' petrol price hikes coming up - stations (3)

'Marked' petrol price hikes coming up - stations (3)

 
22 cited in cooperative fake invoice scam

22 cited in cooperative fake invoice scam

 
Pakistani abortion woman freed by police in Islamabad (3)

Pakistani abortion woman freed by police in Islamabad (3)

 
Sallusti, Sgarbi convicted of defaming Di Matteo (3)

Sallusti, Sgarbi convicted of defaming Di Matteo (3)

 
Chilean bishops quit en masse over paedophilia (4)

Chilean bishops quit en masse over paedophilia (4)

 
Pakistani forced to abort sent last message to boyfriend (3)

Pakistani forced to abort sent last message to boyfriend (3)

 
Soccer: Highly likely to stay at Juve - Allegri

Soccer: Highly likely to stay at Juve - Allegri

 
Brother 'ordered hit on doctor' in Bari

Brother 'ordered hit on doctor' in Bari

 

MEDIAGALLERY

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 
Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

 
Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

 
Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

 
Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

 
Migranti sbarcati a Otrantoarrestati skipper ucraini

Migranti sbarcati a Otranto
arrestati skipper ucraini

 
Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

 
Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

 
Rubarono gommone in portodi Otranto: presi due baresi

Rubarono gommone in porto
di Otranto: presi due baresi Vd

 
Barletta, ringhiera arrugginitain ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io

Barletta, ringhiera arrugginita
in ospedale? Emiliano: ci penso io Vd

 
Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

Al via i lavori del Canale Reale

 
Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

Turista americana morta in una casa vacanze a Bari

 
Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria battendo la Salernitana

Il Foggia si congeda dallo Zaccheria

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Liberati 210 bambini soldato in Sud Sudan

Liberati 210 bambini soldato in Sud Sudan

 
Italia TV
Pago' 5.000 euro per uccidere fratello cardiologo

Pago' 5.000 euro per uccidere fratello cardiologo

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 18 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 18 maggio 2018

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Ansatg delle ore 12

 
Spettacolo TV
A Cannes i demoni di Whitney Houston

A Cannes i demoni di Whitney Houston

 
Economia TV
Ecco le imprese salvate dai dipendenti

Ecco le imprese salvate dai dipendenti

 
Calcio TV
De Laurentiis: Sarri autore 'Grande bellezza'

De Laurentiis: Sarri autore 'Grande bellezza'

 

Digital Edition

18.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU