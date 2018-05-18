Cerca

Venerdì 18 Maggio 2018 | 15:06

Brussels

Italians last in EU for online news reading - EC (3)

Likely consequence of rise of paywalls

Italians last in EU for online news reading - EC (3)

Brussels, May 18 - Italians are last in the European Union for reading online news, the European Commission said in a new report Friday. Italy came 28th out of 28 in the percentage of people who use the Web to get their news in 2018, down from 26th in 2017. Just 56% of Italians consult Web news sites, against 60% last year, the survey said, far below the EU average of 72%. The report said the drop was a likely result of the increase in the use of paywalls by online newspapers.

TORNA SU