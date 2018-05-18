Milan
Money for measures is there says Di Maio (2)
M5S leader says high multiplier effect from investments
18 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 18 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday hit back at critics who say there is not enough financial coverage for the measures in the government programme he has agreed with the League. "Some have done the sums on our programme and they are asking where the revenues are," Di Maio said in a video on Facebook. "There are margins in the EU that we must go and take back to be able to spend money. "And in June the path of programming the European budget for the next seven years begins. "And there are high multiplier-effect investments in the government contract".
