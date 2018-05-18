Rome
QE buying rebate for debt tally out of govt contract (3)
Pledge had been in previous versions
18 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 18 - A rebate on quantitative easing purchases from tallying the national debt has been left out of the final version of the government contract between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, sources said Friday. The proposal, present in a previous version, would have regarded bonds from all eurozone countries bought by the European Central Bank. The proposal had raised eyebrows across Europe.
Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi
Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta