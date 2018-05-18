QE buying rebate for debt tally out of govt contract (3)

Rome, May 18 - A rebate on quantitative easing purchases from tallying the national debt has been left out of the final version of the government contract between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League, sources said Friday. The proposal, present in a previous version, would have regarded bonds from all eurozone countries bought by the European Central Bank. The proposal had raised eyebrows across Europe.