Rome
Supreme court upholds 30-yr sentence for wife-killer
Ex-firefighter had left corpse in drainage ditch
18 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 18 - Italy's supreme Court of Cassation has upheld a 30-year sentence for a former firefighter found guilty of killing his wife. The victim, Elena Ceste, 37, had disappeared from her home in Costigliole d'Asti on January 24, 2014. Her body was found later that year, on October 18, in a drainage ditch in the country near the home.
Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi
Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta