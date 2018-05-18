Spread up again, Milan stock exchange down

Cerca

La Fiat Punto nel piazzale della Fca di San Nicola di Melfi
17.05.2018

Fca, entro l'11 di agosto l'ultima Fiat Punto targata Melfi

cardiologo Massimo Grimaldi
17.05.2018

Medico del «Miulli» miglior cardiologo d'Italia

Ilva, travolto da fune, muore operaio ditta appalto
17.05.2018

Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno

Persona investita da treno fra Barletta e Trinitapoli, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
16.05.2018

Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività
17.05.2018

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale
11.02.2017

Tra devozione e preghiera: a Lourdes la fiaccolata serale

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Primo intervento al mondo con stent salva bimbo di 6 anni da ictus
16.05.2018

Primo intervento al mondo con stent salva bimbo di 6 anni da ictus

Rome

Spread up again, Milan stock exchange down

Up to 155 points as M5S-Legaue close in on govt

Spread up again, Milan stock exchange down

Rome, May 18 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed to 155 basis points in early trading on Friday, with a yield of 2.17%. The spread, a key measure of investor confidence, closed at 147 points on Thursday, having approached the 160 mark at one stage, as the anti-migrant, Euroskeptic League and the anti-establishment League close in on the formation of a new government. The spread was hovering around the 130-points mark until Tuesday. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index, meanwhile, shed 1.1% in early trading on Friday, taking it down to 23,543 points.

