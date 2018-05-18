Rome
M5S members start voting on govt contract
Poll to run until 20:00 Friday
18 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 18 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Friday started an online vote of members about the government contracts it has agreed with the League. The poll started at 10:00 and will run until 20:00 the M5S's blog said.
