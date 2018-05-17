Italian Cinema Orchestra choir sing 'Gladiator' at FCO

Fiumicino, May 17 - The Italian Cinema Orchestra choir staged an unexpected concert in the departures hall at Fiumicino airport on Thursday in a preview of the Gladiator Live charity event at the Colosseum next month. The 100-member choir performed two songs from the soundtrack of the 2000 Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster starring Russel Crowe - Barbarian Horde" and "Now we are Free" - composed by Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerrard. The concert was accompanied by sequences from the film shown on big screens in the departures hall, to the delight of passengers. The initiative was a partnership of airport manager AdR and the Italian Cinema Orchestra, which last year performed music from the second film in the Harry Potter series. On June 6 200 choristers and musicians will perform a live rendition of the Gladiator soundtrack to accompany a screening at the Colosseum. The event, a fundraiser for an anti-polio campaign and to install a lift for disabled people at the Flavian amphitheatre, will be repeated at Circo Massimo on June 8 and 9.