Rome
Man bites off man's earlobe in queue-jumping row
At Rome public records office
17 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 17 - A 61-year-old man bit off the earlobe of a man who was fighting with the assailant's wife over queue jumping at a Rome public records office on Wednesday. The attacker was arrested Thursday.
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Bari, indagini della Procura sui soldi di Giancaspro