Deal sealed Monday or word to Mattarella - Salvini (3)

Rome, May 17 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League will seal a government deal on Monday or "the word will return to (President Sergio) Mattarella," League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday. The two sides have all but finalised a German-style government contract and salvini and and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio are now going to thrash out the name of the next premier. Salvini said "On Monday either we clinch it or we will have done a huge job in very short time, and put everything into it, and the word will return to Mattarella." He said "I'm an optimist by nature but you also have to be realistic. There are choices that depend on us and other choices that depend on others".