Rome
Unions strike over workplace deaths (2)
'Mobilisation must be stepped up' after wave of deaths
17 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 17 - Italy's three labour unions, CGIL, CISL and UIl, on Thursday unveiled assemblies next week and two hours of strikes to promote workplace safety after a spate of deadly accidents. "The mobilisation in the country must be intensified" over the issue, they said.
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Bari, indagini della Procura sui soldi di Giancaspro