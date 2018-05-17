Rome
Rethink Italy part in missions - govt contract (2)
Those 'far from national interest'
17 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 17 - A new version of the government contract being finalised by the 5-Star Movement and the League says it is opportune "to reassess the presence of Italian contingents in individual international missions that are geopolitically and geographically, and not only, distant from Italian national interest". The chapter of the contract also envisages new police hirings and safeguarding the Italian defence industry including "designing and building ships, planes and high-tech systems". The two parties also vow to rationalise military spending waste.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Bari, indagini della Procura sui soldi di Giancaspro