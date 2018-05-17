Rome
CGIL mulling strike over workplace safety (3)
With CISL and UIL
17 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 17 - Italy's largest and most leftwing trade union, CGIL, is mulling a national strike on workplace safety after a spate of deadly accidents, leader Susanna Camusso said Thursday. Camusso said she was "disconsolate at the silence" of industrial employers' group Confindustria and the political world. She said she was considering a joint strike with the other two main union federations, CISL and UIl. Camusso ended her tweet with the hashtags '#enough workplace deaths' and 'more safety at work'.
Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno
Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato
Bari, indagini della Procura sui soldi di Giancaspro