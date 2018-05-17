Cerca

Giovedì 17 Maggio 2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
15.05.2018

Persona investita da treno fra Barletta e Trinitapoli, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
16.05.2018

Ilva, travolto da fune, muore operaio ditta appalto
17.05.2018

x «Farò di tutto per aiutare la società»
16.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Potenza, il blitz contro il gruppo di spacciatori
12.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi
15.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Primo intervento al mondo con stent salva bimbo di 6 anni da ictus
16.05.2018

Milan

New MPS CEO says League (3)

'Almost natural' to think of change of governance

Milan, May 17 - The new government will change the CEO of troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), Italy's third-biggest bank, the economic pointman of the righwing populist League, Claudio Borghi, said Thursday. Borghi said a change of MPS governance will not be included in the League's government contract with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), "but it is quite likely, almost natural to think of it". The M5S-League contract for a "government of change" is almost finalised. photo: CEO Marco Morelli

