Growth, reducing weakness priorities - IMF (3)

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità
15.05.2018

Scoperta a Castellana Grotte una variante del Dna legata alla longevità

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembreterminerà il 12 giugno
16.05.2018

Scuola, inizierà il 20 settembre e terminerà il 12 giugno

Persona investita da treno fra Barletta e Trinitapoli, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta
16.05.2018

Persona investita da treno, circolazione ferroviaria interrotta

Ilva, travolto da fune, muore operaio ditta appalto
17.05.2018

Ilva Taranto, incidente sulla gru: muore operaio. Sindacati: sciopero immediato

x «Farò di tutto per aiutare la società»
16.05.2018

Bari, indagini della Procura sui soldi di Giancaspro

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato
17.05.2018

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania
16.05.2018

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89 gravi due automobilisti
11.05.2018

Foggia, scontro sulla SS 89
gravi due automobilisti Foto

Bullismo e droga, presentata a Matera l'app «You Pol»
15.05.2018

Bullismo e droga, presentata
a Matera l'app «You Pol»

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile
11.04.2017

Bari, nello zoo del San Nicola la prostituzione è maschile

Bari, furto d'auto in direttaarriva la Polizia: 2 arresti
15.05.2018

Bari, furto d'auto in diretta
arriva la Polizia: 2 arresti Vd

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne
17.05.2018

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi
15.05.2018

Scu, il ragazzo, il barbiere: le intercettazioni del blitz a Brindisi

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari
17.05.2018

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Primo intervento al mondo con stent salva bimbo di 6 anni da ictus
16.05.2018

Primo intervento al mondo con stent salva bimbo di 6 anni da ictus

New York

Growth, reducing weakness priorities - IMF (3)

'Await new govt formation to understand policies' - Rice

Growth, reducing weakness priorities - IMF (3)

New York, May 17 - Stoking growth and reducing "weaknesses" are priorities for he next Italian government, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday. "We are waiting for the government to be formed," in order to understand "its policies", said IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice. "We will work with the new government to stimulate growth and reduce weaknesses," he said. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Eurskeptic League look set to form a government as they near final agreement on a government contract and vow to have a premier name in the next few days.

