Rome
Alitalia halves losses Q1 (2)
Choose buyer quickly says Gubitosi
17 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 17 - Alitalia halves its first-quarter losses to 117 million euros from 228 million in the first quarter of 2017, the troubled Italian airline's three extraordinary commissioners said Thursday. One of the three, Luigi Gubitosi, told a special Alitalia commission that whatever the new government's choice on a buyer, it should be "done quickly". Lufthansa and EasyJet/Cerberus are two of the frontrunners in the contest to buy Alitalia. All potential buyers have said it must be radically restructured. Gubitosi added that among the 2018 targets were a 9% increase in hours flown.
