Rome
Careful or hurt Italians not Eurocrats - Gentiloni (2)
'Fantastic promises create problems for Italy'
17 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 17 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday warned the prospective new government formed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League to be "careful" not cause "damage to Italians rather than Eurocrats". Saying that Italy was now considered "a credible partner", Gentiloni said there would be "consequences" if policies were enacted in deficit. "Fantastic promises create problems for the country," the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) premier said. League leader Matteo Salvini has said he will ignore EU fiscal limits for expensive measures like a flat tax, a basic income and a revamp of the Fonero pension reform. Gentiloni said EU rules could be respected while trying to modify them.
