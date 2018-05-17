Pakistani woman from Verona forced to have abortion (2)

Verona, May 17 - A 20-year-old Verona student of Pakistani origin was taken to Pakistan by her family and forced to abort a child she had conceived with her boyfriend, a Verona man who goes to the same school, after she decided to keep the baby, two newspapers said Thursday. The case was revealed by WhatsApp messages she sent to schoolmates, who then told school authorities, they said. She said she was tied to a bed, sedated and forced to abort. DIGOS security police in Verona have started a probe base on the teachers' reports but the woman is believed to be still in Pakistan.